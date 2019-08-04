India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd T20I: Watch Live Cricket Match IND vs WI Online on SonyLIV and TV on Sony Ten 1, 3

Image Source : AP India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming Second T20I: Watch Live Cricket Match IND vs WI Live Match Online on SonyLIV and Live TV Telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 Hindi live from Florida and get live updates at IndiaTV Sports.

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming Second T20I

After a 4-wicket win against West Indies in the first T20I in Lauderhill, Florida, both the sides will meet on Sunday at the same venue for the second game. With three days of continual raining ahead of the first game of the series, the match turned out to be a low-scoring affair, with Windies bowled out for 95. Navdeep Saini shined for India, taking three wickets, while Rohit Sharma top-scored in the run-chase with 24. As we gear up for the second T20I in Florida, find full details on when and where to watch India vs West Indies game online on SonyLIV and on TV on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. You can also find the live updates from the game on indiatvnews.com.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on August 4.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming online from Florida on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live from Florida on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed