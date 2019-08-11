India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Ind vs WI 2nd ODI live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Streaming: Full details on when and where to watch Ind vs WI 2nd ODI live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Streaming

After rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen's Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed out opening game. Interestingly, Chris Gayle has been ignored for the Test series, so this game and the last one at the same venue could be the last couple of times that one sees the legend take the field on the international stage. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. Eyes will also be on the middle-order positioning, where the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey will all be contention for the number 4 spot.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on August 11.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live from Port of Spain on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach