Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd ODI: Watch SL vs BAN Cricket Match Telecast on Sony SIX, Gazi TV, GTV, Channel Eye

Image Source : AP Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd ODI: Full details on when and where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on Sony SIX, Gazi TV, GTV and Channel Eye.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd ODI: Lasith Malinga bowed out of the ODIs after the first game of the series after a brilliant spell towards the end of the game which sealed Sri Lanka victory. Dimuth Karunaratne's men will now aim to take the series in the second game as both the sides meet at R Premadasa Stadium today. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any details as here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Match Streaming Online and TV Telecast from Colombo. You can get details such as Gazi TV Live Streaming, Channel Eye Live Match, GTV Bangladesh, SonySIX Cricket match, SL vs BAN Live Cricket Streaming Online, Sony SIX SL vs BAN, GTV Cricket and much more.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played on July 28 (Sunday).

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI being played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online?

You can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV, GTV Live Streaming.

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on Sony SIX, Gazi TV, GTV and Channel Eye.