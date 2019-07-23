Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Streaming, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast: Where to Watch Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Online on Youtube

Live Cricket Streaming, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast: Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch Leicestershire vs Yorkshire live Vitality T20 Blast match online and on the television. Today's match in Vitality Blast T20 league will be between two big guns Leicestershire and Yorkshire who are loaded with young and dynamic players who can hit the ball out of the park at their own will.

Where will the T20 Blast 2019 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match be played?

The T20 Blast 2019 North Group live Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match will be played at Grace Road, Leicester.

When is T20 Blast 2019 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match being played?

The T20 Blast 2019 live Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match will be played on July 23.

When will T20 Blast 2019 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match start?

The T20 Blast 2019 live Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match will start at 11.00 PM.

How can you watch the T20 Blast 2019 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match?

You can watch T20 Blast 2019 live Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match on YouTube. There is no telecast on TV.

What are the squads of Leicestershire vs Yorkshire in T20 Blast 2019?

Leicestershire Squad: Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Neil Dexter, Mark Cosgrove, Arron Lilley, Harry Dearden, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Chris Wright, Gavin Griffiths, Aadil Ali

Yorkshire Squad: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall, Gary Ballance, Jordan Thompson, Mathew Pillans, Dominic Bess, Tim Bresnan, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, Duanne Olivier