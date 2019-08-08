Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Watch Live Cricket Match IND vs WI Online on SonyLIV and TV on Sony Ten 1

Live Streaming India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When, Where and How to Watch IND vs WI Stream Online and TV

Jason Holder takes over the reins (why does he not be the captain in all three formats?) from Carlos Brathwaite and that might just raise the drowned spirits within the camp. Chris Gayle Shai Hope and Kemar Roach come back into the squad and this might help their batting and bowling slightly. Talking about India, Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami join their mates in the Caribbean. In spite of the big names in the West Indian squad, their opponents look favourites by a big margin. Here you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs West Indies game online on SonyLIV and on TV on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. You can get details such as Live Cricket Streaming, SonyLIV live cricket match, IND vs WI Live Match Online, Stream Live Cricket, India West Indies T20 match, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Ten Cricket match and much more. You can also find the live updates from the game on indiatvnews.com.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on August 8.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming online from Florida on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live from Florida on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach