India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Live IND vs NZ, Match 18 online on Hotstar live and Star Sports Network, DD Sports

India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, Live Cricket Streaming: Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch IND vs NZ live World Cup Match 18 live from Trent Bridge in Nottingham online on Hotstar. You can also watch Live India vs New Zealand match on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament. After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn't put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson's side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture.

2019 World Cup, Match 18, India vs New Zealand live from Trent Bridge in Nottingham:

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of IND vs NZ, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

Where to watch online live streaming of 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand?

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand?

The 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand will be played on June 13 (Thursday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 13

Where can I watch the 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand live?

The 2019 World Cup Match 18 between India vs New Zealand will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. The World Cup is also being telecasted on DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand World Cup Match 18?

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, M.S. Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shanker, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tom Bundell, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi