India vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Watch IND vs AUS live cricket match online on Hotstar

: Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs Australia live cricket match online on Hostar and Star Sports Network. Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence. The reason behind Australia's sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well. ( India vs Australia Live Stream

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI Cricket Match?

India vs Australia 1st ODI​ will be played on January 14 (Tuesday).

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI​ ​match start?

I​ndia vs Australia 1st ODI​ live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI match being played?

India vs Australia 1st ODI is being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where can you watch online India vs Australia 1st ODI​​ match Today?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st ODI Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Patrick Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.