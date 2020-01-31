Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar

India have already bagged the series courtesy of a dramatic Super Over win in Hamilton and that will allow them to chop and change. Virat Kohli already hinted at some changes and with Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar yet to play games in the tour, the two could be seen in the XI at Wellington. For New Zealand, the story is likely to be different. Following another Super Over heartbreak in Hamilton, they'd look to bounce back and challenge India in the next two matches to salvage pride.

When is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Cricket Match?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be played on January 31 (Friday).

When will India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live cricket match will start at 12.30 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match being played?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I is being played at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Where can you Live Streaming Cricket India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett