India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar Live

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Match?

India started off the series with a fashionable six-wicket win at the Eden Park in Auckland. Barring Rohit Sharma , the top-four fired in unison with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer smashing their half-centuries to guide India past 204 in 19 overs. However, the bowlers were a bit of concern. Only Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler, with an economy rate of 7.75 compared to others who combined to record around 10.68. India were also abysmal on the field. India will be looking to go with the same winning formulae, although there seems a possibility of Navdeep Saini getting a go-ahead in Shardul Thakur's stead. For New Zealand, the bowlers need to stand up after an impressive show from the batters.Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand live cricket match streaming live online and on Television. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match of the IND-NZ game live from Auckland.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on January 26 (Sunday).

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 12.20 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match being played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is being played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can you Live Streaming Cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett