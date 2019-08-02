Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony SIX

England vs Australia live streaming, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLIV, Sony Six Live, Sky Sports, Channel 9 and SkyGO

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Match Online on SonyLIV

Steve Smith showed the world what they missed in the last one year with a sensational hundred to singlehandedly drag Australia out of a hole and help them post 284 before being bowled out in the fag end of the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. After Australia were reduced to 122/8 before tea with Smith at the crease waging a lone battle, the former captain, who returned to action recently after serving a one year ban due to his involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa, struck 144 off 219 balls, his majestic knock laced with 16 fours and two sixes. For England, Stuart Broad grabbed 5/86 while Chris Woakes returned figures of 3/58 in the absence of pace spearhead James Anderson who got injured after bowling just four overs. At stumps, England were 10/0 after two overs with openers Rory Burns (4) and Jason Roy (6) at the crease. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any details as here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch England vs Australia Live Cricket Match Streaming Online and TV Telecast from Edgbaston. You can get details such as Sky Sports Live Streaming, Channel Nine Live Match, SonySIX Cricket match, ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online, Sony SIX ENG vs AUS.

ENG vs AUS, ASHES 2019, DAY 2 FROM EDGBASTON LIVE STREAM

When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 will be played on August 2 (Friday).

Where is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test being played?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Streaming Online?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India, SkyGo in England and Channel 9 in Australia.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 on Sony SIX, Sky Sports and Channel 9.

What are the playing XIs for the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 2?

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia Playing XI: Tim Paine (C & WK), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner.