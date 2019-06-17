Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23, 2019 World Cup: Battling Windies face wounded tigers

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, WI vs BAN, Match 23, World Cup 2019: Here you can follow the live cricket score and updates from West Indies vs Bangladesh from Nottingham. You will also get ball-by-ball commentary of live WC match here.

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23, 2019 World Cup: Hello and welcome to the live updates from the game between West Indies and Bangladesh. Mashrafe Mortaza's men will have the psychological advantage when they face the West Indies, though both teams are sailing in the same boat as far as their World Cup campaign is concerned. Bangladesh beat West Indies as many as three times in tri-series that Ireland hosted ahead of the World Cup. Even though West Indies stars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell were not part of that series, Jason Holder's team still must be smarting from those three consecutive losses last month. Both teams are on three points from four games, having lost two games with one game each being a washout. Bangladesh, who last played on June 8 when they lost to England, will be itching to take the field after a forced break of one week with the game against Sri Lanka called off due to rain. They had the opportunity to score two points against a struggling Sri Lanka before the weather sealed their fate. (Match scorecard | Live streaming - West Indies vs Bangladesh)

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23: Toss at 3 PM

Match preview: After suffering two defeats in their last three fixtures, both West Indies and Bangladesh will aim to return back to winning ways when they face each other in their crucial World Cup tie at the Cooper Associates County Ground today. Both teams announced themselves at the ongoing tournament with convincing victories, but failed to build on to that success. Windies lost their matches against Australia and England, while their game against South Africa was washed out. Their bowlers have performed reasonably well in all their matches, but it's their batting which has left the fans disappointed. On the other hand, Bangladesh's success has revolved around Shakib Al Hasan. The number one ODI all-rounder has been the backbone of Bangladesh batting.