Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 5: Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Updates

Image Source : BCCI Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 5: Find ball by ball updates from Saurashtra vs Bengal on indiatvnews.com

Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 5

Anustup Majumdar put on another inspiring show to hold fort on the fourth day and keep Bengal in the hunt for the all-important first innings lead in the final of the Ranji Trophy encounter against Saurashtra. Majumdar followed on the footsteps of Sudip Chatterjee (81) and Wriddhiman Saha (64) to hit a resilient unbeaten 58 off 134 balls with Arnab Nandi (28 off 82 balls) as Bengal ended the day on 354/6, trailing by 71 runs with four wickets in the bag.​ Find live updates of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra vs Bengal on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: Saurashtra still maintains a firm grip on the final and an early collapse from Bengal could all but seal a Ranji Trophy final for the home side.