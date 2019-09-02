Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: Dominant India eye series whitewash

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: Follow the live updates from IND vs WI, fourth day of the second Test.

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: India find themselves in a commanding position on the fourth day of the second Test against hosts West Indies in Jamaica. India bowled the Windies out for 117 in the first innings, as Shami added a wicket to his tally, while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also scalped a wicket each. Keeping in mind some much-needed match practice for the out-of-form openers, Virat Kohli decided against enforcing a follow-on. However, both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul went out cheaply and the Indian innings was, once again, saved by heroic efforts from Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. The batsmen scored half-centuries as India declared on 168/4 in the second innings, posing a target of 468 for the hosts. West Indies lost both of their openers in the 13 overs remaining for the day, and India will aim to finish the game today. On the account of the batting performances from the host side in the series, it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would succeed in chasing the score. Eyes will be on Indian bowlers, and Jasprit Bumrah in particular, who took six wickets in the first innings - including a hat-trick. (Live Scorecard - IND VS WI) (Live Streaming - India vs West Indies)

India vs West Indies, Day 3 Report: Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies on day three of the second Test here on Sunday. The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India's second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 157 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen. (FULL REPORT)