Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: India lose top-order after bright start

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 4TH T20I LIVE: IND 55/3 (7 overs) vs NZ in Wellington

: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate T20I of the India vs New Zealand five-match T20I series from the Sky Stadium in Wellington. India have already wrapped up the series and may look to chop and change to test their bench strength while New Zealand have been dealt a major blow ahead of the game as Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury and Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the fixture. Follow IND vs NZ live cricket score and all the latest India vs New Zealand T20 match cricket score today here at

13.08 IST: Shivam Dube is the new man in.



13.07 IST: Sodhi to Iyer, OUT! Turn and bounce and Iyer gets a big edge and Seifert completes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Shreyas departs for just 1 as India lose their third. India 52/3 from 6.3 overs



13.05 IST: Ish Sodhi into the attack



13.04 IST: END OF POWERPLAY! Just one run off the sixth over and India finish the powerplay on a mixed note.

12.57 IST: Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.



12.56 IST: Bennett to Kohli, OUT! Eventful first few balls here. After two boundaries, Kohli gets a leading edge and it goes straight to short-cover, where Santner takes a flying catch to send Kohli back. Virat falls for just 11. India 48/2 from 4.3 overs



12.55 IST: Bennett to Kohli, FOUR! Masterful from Kohli.



12.55 IST: Bennett to Kohli, FOUR! Drifts into his legs and Kohli clips it off his pads for an easy boundary.



12.54 IST: Hamish Bennett into the attack.

12.49 IST: Santner to Rahul, FOUR! This time he goes through the ground. Another full and wide ball, allowing Rahul to open his arms and KL obliges by walking away and clobbering it through the covers for a boundary.



12.47 IST: Santner to Rahul, SIX! Short and Rahul smashes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. That's bad bowling from someone of Santner's experience.



12.45 IST: Mitchell Santner introduced into the attack

12.43 IST: Kuggeleijn to Rahul, SIX! Full, wide and Rahul backs away to slap it over the covers for a maximum. Class shot from KL Rahul once again.

12.41 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in

12.40 IST: Kuggeleijn to Samson, OUT! Kuggeleijn gets his man after being smashed for a six. Little short and Smason looks to pull it for a six but gets a leading edge and it goes way up into the sky and after a mix-up, Santner finally latches on to it. Samson falls for 8. India 14/1 from 1.3 overs

12.37 IST: Kuggeleijn to Samson, SIX! WOW! What a shot from Samson! Pitched up and he just lifts it over mid-on, who is inside the circle for a maximum of 94 metres. Pure timing.

12.36 IST: Scott Kuggeleijn will bowl from the other end.



12.35 IST: A decent start to the innings for India. 7 coming off it from Southee.



12.30 IST: Southee to Rahul, WIDE! The New Zealand captain starts with a wide.

12.27 IST: Players are out in the middle. KL Rahul will take strike for India, Tim Southee has the ball for India

12.15 IST: Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

12.05 IST: TEAM NEWS! India have rested Rohit Sharma and drafted in Sanju Samson, who will also open the batting for India. Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini also get a game.



12.02 IST: TOSS: Tim Southee has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first.



11.50 IST: UPDATE: KANE WILLIAMSON OUT OF 4TH T20I: Kane Williamson has sustained a shoulder injury and will not play in the 4th T20I





Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020

It's a windy day in Wellington and sunny. It will be a beautiful wicket to bat on. It is hard despite little grass cover. Batsman will have a good time batting here and loads of runs will be scored with the boundaries being relatively short.

Brief preview: With their tails up after a thrilling Super Over win over hosts New Zealand, India would be looking to surge further ahead in their quest for perfection and go 4-0 up in the series when they play the fourth T20I here on Friday. [Read full story here]