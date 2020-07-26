Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: Here you can follow live cricket score and updates from England vs West Indies match Live from Old Trafford, Manchester. England pace attack will look to bundle out West Indies early on Day 3. The visitors are already six down on 137 on stumps on Day 2 as bad light saved them from losing more wickets. Earlier, England were put firmly in the driver's seat by Broad's stunning 62 off 45 balls. The innings helped England post a first-innings total of 369. The second session saw the England fast bowlers all over the West Indies top order. Kraigg Brathwaite was the first to go as he nicked a Broad off-stump channel delivery to Joe Root at slips. John Campbell made a meal of Archer's bouncer for Rory Burns to take an easy catch at gully while Shai Hope, looking to get back among runs in Tests, had no answer to a perfect Anderson middle-and-off line delivery which kissed the bat and flew to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

