Live Cricket Score, England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 1 Live from Lord's: Live Scores and Match Updates

Live Cricket Score, England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 1: Test match cricket is back after a long break, 133 days to be precise, however, this is not the typical 5-day Test but a 4-day game and it is a clash between the neighbours, England and Ireland in the home of cricket, Lord's. It is a chance for the hosts to prepare for the upcoming all-important Ashes. However, it will be interesting to see if they are over their World Cup win. England have won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland at Lord's.