Live Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 4th Test: Live Updates from ENG vs AUS Day 4

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 4th Test: Follow live updates from ENG vs AUS Day 4.

Live Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 4th Test: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to leave England on the brink of a Ashes setback as they were reeling at 200/5, still trailing by 297 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test here on Friday. England still need 98 runs to avoid follow on after Australia rode Steve Smith's magical 211 to put up 497/8 on the board in the first innings. Hazlewood returned figures of 4/48 as he broke the pivotal 141-run stand for the third wicket between Rory Burns and Joe Root to get Australia back on top of the game after tea. After Joe Denly (4) was dismissed on Day 2, nightwatchman Craig Overton also got out for just 5 early on Day 3, Hazlewood having him caught by Smith at second slip. From then on, Burns and Root steadied the ship. Here, you can find the Live Score, Live Cricket Score and Live Updates from ENG vs AUS, Day 4 of the Ashes 4th Test. You can also find the details of England vs Australia, 4th Test Live Streaming on the following link. (Live Match Streaming - ENG vs AUS) (LIVE SCORECARD - England vs Australia)