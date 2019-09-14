Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Score, England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test, Day 3: Live score and updates from Kennington Oval, London

Live Score, England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test, Day 3: Jofra Archer took his second six-wicket haul of the series as Australia were bowled out for 225 despite Steve Smith's record-breaking 80 to hand England a 78-run first-innings lead at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday. At the close of play, England were 9/0 in their second innings with Rory Burns (4 batting) surviving a knock to his helmet and a decision review to keep going. At the other end, Joe Denly (1 batting) was dropped by Marcus Harris when he was on a duck. Archer, who returned figures of 6/45 in the Leeds Test, had a similar 6/62 to show for this time as he rattled the Australian batting order. He was ably supported by Sam Curran (3/46), whose haul included a two-wicket burst in two deliveries. (Live Match Scorecard)