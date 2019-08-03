Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: ENG vs AUS Live Match Updates from Birmingham

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: Trail by 17 runs, wickets in hand - 6, two set batters batting out there, England are on top at the moment. Also, with capable batters to come, 400 is the minimum the hosts would be eyeing. Australia on the other hand, will have to stop their rivals from getting close to the score mentioned above as a lead above 100 on this wicket, is a very big one. They would dearly hope luck favours them today and they surely need some. The ball is pretty new and there could be assistance for their bowlers in the first hour. Another intriguing day awaits. Welcome to the coverage.

