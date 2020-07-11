Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 4: Live Score and Updates from Southampton

Live, England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 4: Here you can find the live score and updates of the first Test between ENG and WI live from The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2020 13:49 IST
England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 4: England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies were all out for 318 on Day 3 of the first Test against England, taking a crucial 114-run first-innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10. Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead. England were bowled out on 204 in the first innings, with Jason Holder rattling through the hosts' batting lineup, taking six wickets. Here, you can follow the ball-by-ball updates from England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 4.

