Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3: Live score and updates from Southampton

Live | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3: West Indies will look to bank on the steady start on Day 3 with Kragg Brathwaite and Shai Hope to start the proceedings. While England pace battery led by James Anderson will look to put the hosts on the match after dismissal show with the bat. Hope and Brathwaite, however, saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test. West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day. England skipper Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for his side with 43 runs on board and his 67-run stand with Jos Buttler was the only time in the innings that England looked to be on top.

