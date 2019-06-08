Live World Cup Match, Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Stream Live AFG vs NZ Match on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1,2

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in Tauton. While the Kiwis go unchanged, Afghanistan have made three changes to their side as Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Zadran sit out. Aftab and Noor Ali come into play for the Afghans.Here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch the Afghanistan vs New Zealand World Cup match online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1, 2. You can get details such as Live Cricket Streaming, Hotstar Live Cricket match today online, World Cup match live stream, Star Sports 1 Hindi, World Cup Telecast Afghanistan, AFG vs NZ Live Match today, live cricket tv, live cricket streaming hindi, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket and much more.

2019 World Cup, Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand live from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton:

When is 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand?

The 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand will be played on June 8 (Saturday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand will start at 06:00 PM IST on June 8.

Where to watch online live streaming of 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand?

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand on Hotstar from 06.00 PM onwards.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of AFG vs NZ, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Where can I watch the 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand live?

The 2019 World Cup Match 13 between Afghanistan vs New Zealand will broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select HD.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 13?

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult