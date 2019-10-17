Live Blog Cricket News: Anil Kumble yet to decide on KXIP captain

Image Source : AP Live Cricket News: October-17-2019 Latest news india cricket match Today updates

LIVE CRICKET NEWS, OCTOBER 17: FOLLOW ALL LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS FROM CRICKET

Follow all the live-action, news and updates from the world of cricket here at Indiatvnews.com. You can find latest match updates, breaking news and everything cricket throughout the day as they happen.

LIVE CRICKET NEWS OCTOBER 17: FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Anil Kumble set to take simple approach in coaching stint with KXIP

Anil Kumble resigned as India head coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy final due to an "untenable relationship" with skipper Virat Kohli. [Read full story here]