Lee recalls instance when Steve Waugh referred Shane Warne 'the kid at school with no mates'

Australian greats Shane Warne and Steve Waugh shared a controversial relationship since the playing days. Both Warne and Waugh have given cold vibes to each other on several occasions. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee revealed that Waugh once referred Warner as the “the kid at school with no mates” during the 1996 World Cup.

Lee, who was part of the 1996 World Cup squad as a specialist allrounder, revealed Warne was nice to him during the mega tournament.

“I remember the ’96 World Cup. I was selected as a 23-year-old all-rounder. And Warney was really nice and took me in. He said, ‘It’s going to be the Shane show, you and me, the Shane show’.” Lee, the older brother of Brett Lee, said on the Betoota Advocate podcast.

Lee further said that Waugh asked him about his equation with Warne and told him you are like a new kid in the school and the leggie is a kid with no mates.

“Steve Waugh pulled me aside and said, ‘How you going with Warney?’ I said he’s being really nice to me and Waugh said, ‘Do you remember when you were at school and there was a kid at school that had no mates and this new kid comes to school and that kid with no mates is all over that new kid? You’re that new kid and Warney’s the kid with no mates."

Earlier in May, Warne took to Twitter to call Waugh "easily the most selfish cricketer" who he ever played with. To which Waugh said that Warne's comments on him are "a reflection of himself.

Lee also claimed that Warne is the best cricketer he has ever seen.

“But Warney, he was the best cricketer I ever saw and played with,” added Lee

Lee further talked about the relationship between Warne and Stuart MacGill, who was considered as the second-option as a spinner in the Aussie squad. MacGill was a player with a lot of potential but the greatness of Warne was too much for him that he only managed to play 44 Tests despite his 29.02 average and 54.0 strike rate. He often got selected in the team when Warne took rest or got injured.

“They were chalk and cheese. But I think there was a mutual respect between them, I think it really helped MacGill having Warney in front of him. Because people would always say to him, ‘Ah mate you could’ve been anything.’ But when MacGill was given the reigns at the end he imploded with it,” Lee said.

