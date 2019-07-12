New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final: Tips For fantasy cricket world cup final match NZ vs ENG at Lord's

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs England Dream11 Team and Tips Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 2nd Semifinal

The journey of the 2019 World Cup is just one game away to conclude. After 44 days of exciting cricket, fans from all over the world will witness a new champion this time in the World Cup with hosts England and New Zealand to square against each other in the summit clash at the 'Mecca of Cricket' - Lord's on July 14.

The road to final was not easy for the both England and New Zealand after finishing third and fourth respectively on the points table of the group stage but the semifinals round turned the table for them. The Blackcaps edged over the WC favourites India in semifinal 1 in Manchester, while hosts England thrashed arch-rivals Australia in Birmingham to register the final tickets after 27 years.

For the Kiwis, the bowling unit had done most of their job in the World Cup as their pacers- Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ran riot against Indian batsmen and defended a moderate target of 240 at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, England are playing dominating cricket throughout the tournament except a couple of games the hosts are pretty ruthless in their approach. They registered a clinical 8-wicket win over the defending champions Australia where their bowlers restricted one of the best batting line-ups for just 223 runs and then the fans witnessed a Jason Roy show at Edgbaston. Roy smashed 85 runs before he became the victim of umpiring blunder from Kumar Dharmasena on Pat Cummins delivery.

Here are the important details and players you need to take care of before choosing your Dream 11 team for the fantasy cricket contest:

Toss timings: The toss of the World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand will take place at 02:30 PM

Match start timings: The World Cup final match will start from 03:00 PM live from The Lord's in London

Batsmen to keep in mind: England have the most destructive opening pair in world cricket right now and both of them (Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow) are in sublime form this year. It is pretty evident to pick the English openers over Kiwi's Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls. In the middle order Joe Root and Blackcaps, skipper Kane Williamson must be an obvious choice for everyone looking at their consistent form throughout the tournament.

Wicketkeeper-batsman: Kiwi keeper Tom Latham has been going through a rough patch with the bat so it's a very safe option for everyone to go with Joss Buttler who is overall a more impactful player than New Zealand's southpaw.

Allrounder: Without any doubt, Ben Stokes is the best fast bowling allrounder in international cricket at the moment and he also made crucial runs for England in this World Cup. It's a tough choice to chose between Kiwi's Jimmy Neesham and Ben Stokes but the English men stats are enough to prove him superior.

Bowlers to keep in mind: New Zealand have the strongest bowling line up with the trio of Boult, Henry and Lockie but that doesn't mean England are anything lesser, they also have Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes in their team. It will be a tough choice for everyone to pick their four pacers. But Boult, Jofra Archer, Woakes and Lockie. While Adil Rashid will fill the place for the spinner.

My Dream 11 team for World Cup finals: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Lockier Ferguson.

Squad of World Cup final teams New Zealand and England

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran