Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan could miss India tour, Bangladesh to announce fresh squad today

Shakib Al Hasan could miss Bangladesh's tour of India, which is scheduled to start on November 3 with the first T20I of the three-match series in Delhi.

The all-rounder has only attended one net session during the four-day preparation camp, which included two warm-up T20 matches.

Shakib's unavailability could force Bangladesh to announce a fresh T20I squad on Tuesday, a day before the team travels to India.

"We will announce the T20 team tomorrow [October 29] at noon. We need some more time to announce our Test team. We will announce it two to three days later," Akram Khan, BCB's cricket operations chairman said.

The selectors were seen talking to head coach Russell Domingo during their final practice game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, which also included some senior members of the squad but Shakib wasn't a part of the meeting.

Moreover, Shakib's "unlawful" sponsorship with a telecom company has also forced the board to issue a showcause notice to the Test and T20I skipper.

This comes in after Shakib led a players strike against the board and announced in a press conference that they will not take part in any cricketing activities unless their 11-point demand was met by the board. The strike came to an end on October 23 after the board agreed to meet most of the demands put forward by the cricketers.

The 32-year-old could be the second big-name player missing from the touring party after Tamim Iqbal pulled out last week due to personal reasons.

Current T20I squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.