KXIP, SRH engage in Twitter banter over most destructive opener between David Warner, Chris Gayle

Indian Premier League franchises Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday engaged in a Twitter banter over the most destructive opener ever in IPL history as the two debated over Chris Gayle and David Warner's prowess.

The debate started off with Star Sports' Twitter handle sharing the picture of the two stalwarts and saying, "Power hitting is a part of @davidwarner31 and @henrygayle's. But which one do you think is the more destructive #VIVOIPL opener? Convince us of your pick below, NOW."

Kings XI Punjab was quick in putting up Gayle's statistics over the years in IPL. They replied saying, "One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is!"

Gayle has scored 4484 runs (sixth-most) in 125 appearances with six centuries (most) and 28 fifties at a strike rate of 151.02 (second-highest among players with 100-plus matches) and an average of 41.13 (third-best among players with 100-plus matches).

Sunrisers immediately replied back saying, "3 x Orange Caps, 1 x IPL Trophy. Need a lift, @lionsdenkxip?"

Well, Warner has scored 4706 runs (fourth most) in just 126 matches with four centuries (third highest) and 44 fifties (the most) at an average of 43.17 (the best among players with 100-plus appearances) and a strike rate of 142.39.

IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15 owing to the rapid spread in coronavirus across the world.