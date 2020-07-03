Now that he's retired, it's a good thing: Kuldeep Yadav names the toughest batsman to bowl to in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kuldeep Yadav names AB de Villiers the toughest batsman to bowl to in ODIs

India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav named the toughest batsmen to bowl in Tests and ODI cricket. Kuldeep, who has been in a mainstay in the Men in Blue camp from the past couple of years, is the only Indian to pick two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep feels it's very challenging to bowl to Australia premium batsman Steve Smith in Tests. While in ODIs, former South Africa player AB de Villiers is the only batsman he is scared of. Kuldeep believes it's a good thing from him that De Villiers has retired from international cricket.

"Smith plays me mostly off the back foot. He plays the ball very late as well, so it becomes challenging to bowl to him. In ODIs, AB de Villiers is a good player. He has a unique style. Now that he's retired, it's a good thing! But other than him, I haven't found any other batsman who I am scared will hit me for a lot of runs," Kuldeep said while speaking to Deep Dasgupta in the third episode of ESPNcricinfo's Cricketbaazi.

The 25-year-old also believes that he is an emotional person and overthinks about the game. He reacted emotionally after Moeen Ali smashed for 27 runs him in IPL 2019.

"I get angry when my heart and mind don't think alike. Shane Warne once advised me to not think about my game too much because it is not possible to perform well in every game.

"In one of the gams at the IPL 2019, my heart was telling me to bowl over the wicket but my mind was pushing me to bowl around the wicket. I listened to my heart and was punished. Finally, on the fifth ball I bowled around the wicket and dismissed the batsman. But the initial 20-25 runs cost my team the match," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep went through a rough patch during 2019 IPL as he picked only four wickets in 9 matches for KKR.

