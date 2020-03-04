Krunal Pandya posts heartwarming birthday wish for wife Pankhuri

Image Source : TWITTER/KRUNAL PANDYA Krunal Pandya took to his social media profiles to wish wife Pankhuri Sharma on her birthday.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a heartwarming birthday wish for wife Pankhuri Sharma, posting a couple of pictures on his official Twitter profile.

Pandya wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are the pillar of our family and the most amazing soul I've ever met. Love you to the moon and back."

Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤ You are the pillar of our family and the most amazing soul I've ever met. Love you to the moon and back 🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/NGJihwXHdz — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 4, 2020

Krunal Pandya had been one of the regulars for India in the shortest format of the game last year, but lost his place in the side in November after the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Pandya had a series of below-par performances in the international colours which led to his ouster from the side. The 28-year-old, however, was a part of India 'A' side which toured New Zealand ahead of the senior team's series in January.

Pandya played two 50-over matches, as well as three T20s against New Zealand. While he took four wickets in the List A games, scoring 73 runs throughout the two games, Pandya's performances with the ball were poor in the T20s where he could only take one wicket.

The all-rounder, along with his brother Hardik Pandya, will be next seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the brothers play for Mumbai Indians, and are expected to take part in the inaugural game of the tournament, in which Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings on March 29.