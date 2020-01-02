'Welcome to the madness!!': Krunal Pandya welcomes Natasa Stankovic to family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUNAL PANDYA On Wednesday, Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic.

Krunal Pandya congratulated brother Hardik Pandya after the latter announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. Hardik posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I'm yours, you're mine, the whole India knows).

In an Instagram post, Hardik's elder brother wrote, "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya93 and @natasastankovic__ Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam. Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys."

Here's the post:

Hardik and Stankovic had been rumoured to be dating for quite some time, and the former also posted a picture with her on New Year's eve.

Wishes had been pouring for the couple from the cricket fraternity ever since Hardik posted the pictures on his social media profiles. Indian captain Virat Kohli commented on the Indian all-rounder's post on Instagram. "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," wrote the Indian captain.

Other cricketers who wished Hardik included Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Karn Sharma and Mandeep Singh among others. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh also congratulated the couple.