Kristen Beams retires from all forms of cricket

Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams has decided to hang her boots from playing career and the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to be her last. Beams, who made her first international appearance in 2014 in an ODI against Pakistan, had represented Australia in one Test, 30 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 Internationals.

The 35-year-old has played for Melbourne Stars in the WBBL since the inception of the league and if she features in Sunday's encounter against Brisbane Heat, it will be her last game for the franchise as well as of her playing career.

"We congratulate Kristen on a terrific career both for Australia and her adopted home state of Victoria and are so grateful for the contribution she has made on and off the field," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"She's been a wonderful ambassador of the game, always willing to go the extra mile to inspire the next generation of cricketers as well as having had a significant impact in the all abilities space. Kristen has held a number of off-field roles within cricket and we hope to see her face around the game for years to come," Roberts added.

"I've loved the last five years with the Melbourne Stars and being part of the Stars family," Beams said.

Earlier this week, Beams' former Australia teammate and Sydney Thunder's Alex Blackwell had also announced her retirement from all forms of the game.