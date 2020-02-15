Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
Kolkata Knight Riders to begin IPL 2020 journey against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 31

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play 14 league matches, with their first home game on April 3 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, and will play their final game against SRH

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2020 22:35 IST
File image of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Two-time Indian Premier League champion Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday announced their entire league-stage schedule for the 13th season. They will begin their campaign against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 31 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. 

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play 14 league matches, with their first home game on April 3 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, and will play their final game against 2016 champion Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

