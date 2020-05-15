Kohli, Rohit may be forced to stay indoors when players return to training: BCCI official

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be left stranded in Mumbai due to relatively worse situation in the city when Team India resumes training.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, are likely to remain indoors even as BCCI are preparing to ease restrictions on outdoor training following the beginning of the fourth nationwide lockdown. A considerable easing in outdoor movement is expected in some parts of the country in the fourth lockdown but Mumbai is one of the cities were restrictions are expected to continue.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal hinted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, may have to continue indoor training.

"For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told AFP.

Mumbai has recorded 975 coronavirus deaths so far, with over 25,922 positive cases - the most in India.

Dhumal had earlier said that "some skill-based training" may be possible in outdoors in other parts of India from next week.

Moreover, he also said that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is working on post-lockdown plan for players which could be reasonably adapted to allow training under social distancing measures.

"As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players," said Dhumal.

"Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent."

Under normal circumstances, Kohli and Rohit, as well as a majority of international cricket fraternity would currently be taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament stands suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

