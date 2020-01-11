Image Source : AP Kohli, Dhawan gain places in ICC T20I rankings for batsmen; Saini jumps 146 places

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan gained places in the latest ICC T20I rankings after the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka concluded on Friday with India taking the three-match affair 2-0 courtesy of their wins in Indore and Pune.

Kohli and Dhawan both jumpaed a place each while Rahul remained on No.6 and is the highest-placed Indian batter in the list. Kohli is now number 9 in the rankings while Dhawan is 15th. Manish Pandey has advanced four places and is ranked 70th.

Among the bowlers, Navdeep Saini has rocketed 146 places to 98th while Shardul Thakur has re-entered in 92nd position after both picking up five wickets in the series. Jaspreet Bumrah has gained eight places to reach 39th position.





For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva has gained 72 places to reach 115th among batsmen after aggregating 74 runs while spinner Lakshan Sandakan has moved up 10 places to reach 29th position after grabbing three wickets in the series.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Team Rankings, India have gained two points but remain in fifth position with 260 points, while Sri Lanka have lost two points and now have 236, the same as Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ICC)