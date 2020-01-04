Knew I was not going to make a comeback to the Indian team in 2016: Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY Irfan Pathan last played for India in October 2012.

Moments after announcing his international cricket, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan revealed that he reckoned his career was over in 2016 leaving him no chance for a comeback to the Indian squad. However, he continued as a cricketer owing to his new role as mentor and player for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the 2017-18 season. His retirement although was on expected lines given his last appearance in the game in February last year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

"I knew I was not going to make a comeback to the Indian team in 2016. That year I was the (3rd) highest run-scorer (for Baroda) in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That time when I spoke to the selectors, the selectors were not very happy about my bowling.

"When you know that the selectors are not very happy with your bowling even though you have produced results, you know you are not going to get selected. It was 2016-17 I knew my time is up. I still kept pushing.

"I could have retired at that time, I had some of the league offers as well. But at that time something came in my way which I am glad I took it. Jammu Kashmir cricket, mentoring and playing with them and I am glad I am able to make some sort of difference for them.

"That's why I did not announce it that time, I announced it now. Who knows, I can keep playing some fun cricket for the next 5 years. I am just 35 now," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

Having made his international debut in 2003, in Adelaide against Australia, Pathan featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets). He last played for India in October 2012.

Pathan quickly gained recognition in his debut campaign owing to his ability to swing the ball both ways. His spell in Sydney clash in that series was among the most memorable from Pathan as he dismissed both Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist. His most notable performance, however, came in Pakistan in 2006 when he became the second Indian bowler to bag a Test hat-trick. He also played a crucial role in India's win in the inaugural World T20 final and in India's win against Australia in 2008 WACA Test.