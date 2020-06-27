KL Rahul thanks Bundesliga for 'for bringing back football', backs Borussia Dortmund to win next season

Image Source : TWITTER/KL RAHUL KL Rahul

It is the final matchday of Bundesliga 2019/20 season. With much hope, Germany had resumed the Bundesliga season becoming the first top-flight sports tournament or league to resume action amid coronavirus pandemic. And successfully cruising through these tough times, the season has come to his final day and Indian cricketer KL Rahul couldn't be more thankful to Bundesliga for "bringing back football." He also backed Borussia Dortmund, who finished second this season after champions Bayern Munich, to win next season.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, "For more reasons than one, it's been a season like no other! Even though it's the last match day, thank you @Bundesliga_EN for bringing football back to us Great players, great games and even greater motivation to win the next season! @BlackYellow"

Earlies last week, Bayern lifted their eight consecutive Bundesliga title after Robert Lewandowski, voted player of the season on Saturday, scored the winner against Werder Bremen. They finished the season with 79 points from 33 games winning 25 and losing only four.

Dortmund, meanwhile, settled for the second spot after their win against RB Leipzig in June 20, with 69 points from as many matches laced with 21 wins.

"I want to achieve something with BVB (Dortmund), not just be second all the time, but win titles if I can," Erling Haaland, 19, who scored 44 times in 39 matches this season for Dortmund, told the Funke Media Group, ahead of Saturday's final league game at home to Hoffenheim.

The last time Bayern were denied the trophy was during Jurgen Klopp's reign when he steered Dortmund to consecutive title wins in 2011 and 2012.

