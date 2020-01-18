Image Source : BCCI.TV KL Rahul reveals talking to Kohli, watching AB de Villiers helped him know more about middle-order batting

KL Rahul proved his worth against Australia in the second ODI in Rajput. The opening batsman came to bat at no.5 and played a sublime knock of 80 runs in 51 balls as India put 340/6 on the scoreboard while batting first. Rahul hit 6 fours and three sixes in during his stunning knock. His innings was the X-factor of the game as India beat Australia by 36 runs to level three-match series 1-1.

Rahul, who is traditionally an opening batsman, has been backed by skipper Virat Kohli after scoring good runs in the limited-overs last year. Rahul didn't disappoint anyone and the way he played at No. 5 on Friday proved why the team management has shown full support in him, time by time.

After the match, Rahul revealed how he prepared for the big challenge of batting at No. 5 in Rajkot.

"I spoke a lot to Virat Kohli and watched a lot of videos of AB de Villiers or Steve Smith for that matter and how they build their innings, Kane Williamson is somebody I have tried to go back and watch some of his videos and see how they build their innings and how they play in certain situation," Rahul told reporters in the post-match conference.

The Karnataka opener feels that he is enjoying his batting a lot more after he played in different positions.

"The reading of the game has gotten a lot better for me, now that I have played in different positions and batting becomes a lot more enjoyable," said Rahul.

Coming up to every game and having a new responsibility and a new role is also a blessing. I don't think a lot of batsmen get that. I'm enjoying my batting wherever I get to bat. I just want to put up the performances for my team," he added

Rahul also emphasized on the last couple of months, that made him a mainstay in Team India.

"It is a great challenge and coming to the series in the last couple of months have been good. I have been in decent form and pretty confident about my skills," Rahul said.