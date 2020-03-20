Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul is keeping himself busy during self-isolation | Watch

Flamboyant Indian batsman KL Rahul is under self-isolation like many other people across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rahul posted a video on his Instagram account to share what he is doing in the isolation period at home.

The 26-year-old cricketer is seen knocking the ball around and spending some time playing video games. In the video, he is also seen reading a book and doing some work on his iPad. He was keeping himself busy on his mobile phone too. Rahul captioned the video: "Mask ON! #stayathomechallenge."

Rahul has been in tremendous form this year in the white-ball cricket as he came across as the most versatile player in world cricket at the moment.

In the recent tour of New Zealand, he made scores of 56, 57*, 27, 39 and 45 in the T20Is and 88*, 4 and 112 in the ODI contest besides impressive fans with his wicketkeeping skills.

Recently cricket legend Brian Lara picked Rahul as his favourite batsman over the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma.

"Around the world, there are so many amazing batsmen to look at. There is Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. My favourite is KL. Rahul. Cricket is healthy, the commercial side seems to be pretty good, which is important," Lara said in his interview with Sportstar.