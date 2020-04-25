KL Rahul's bat sold for Rs 2.6 lakh in auction to help vulnerable children during COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul auctioned the bat he used in the 2019 World Cup to raise funds to help vulnerable children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul auctioned the bat he used in the 2019 World Cup, raising a total amount of Rs 2,64,228. With the bat, he also auctioned a slew of other equipments with his brand Gully. All the proceeds from the auction will go to the 'Aware Foundation' to help the vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other memorabilia that were auctioned were his helmet, which he sold for Rs 1,22,677, his pads for Rs 33,028, his ODI jersey for Rs 1,13,240, his T20 jersey for Rs 1,04,824, his Test jersey for Rs 1,32,774 and his gloves for Rs 28,782.

The auction was done in collaboration with Bharat Army, the fan club of the Indian team.

"I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation. It's a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this," said Rahul according to Times of India.

With the cricketing world coming to a standstill, the players are significantly active on social media, and Rahul, too, took part in a conversational session earlier this week to talk about his life in lockdown..

Talking about how he is spending his time amidst lockdown, Rahul said: "Me and my family are in Bangalore. We're all safe. I'm just trying to do whatever I can, in terms of training and keeping busy. I haven't been or haven't really got to a place where it's annoying, I'm hanging in there! But yeah, it is it is quite nice to spend time at home and I remember when we kept playing (the team) for so long, all of us kept wanting a break, and now that we've got such a big break, we are like we don't want such a big break.

"I guess that's what this time is teaching all of us; the important things in life, the importance of being healthy and spending time with family. I got to spend my birthday with my family after a long, long time, so that felt very special."

(With inputs from IANS)

