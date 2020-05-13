Yuvraj Singh names two Indian players who can break his fastest-fifty record in T20I

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj slammed the fastest half-century in 12 balls against England in 2007 World T20 clash. In the same match, Yuvraj slammed iconic 6 sixes in an over of Stuart Broad to create history.

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh said that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have the ability to break his fastest-fifty record in T20I cricket. Yuvraj slammed the fastest half-century in 12 balls against England in 2007 World T20 clash. In the same match, Yuvraj slammed iconic 6 sixes in an over of Stuart Broad to create history.

Yuvraj during a live session on a Youtube page said that Rahul and Pandya have all the firepower in their batting to break his record of fastest fifty in T20Is. Rahul currently holds the record of fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history. He hit a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in 2018 IPL.

“Two guys I thought could break the record are Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. KL can do it he has 50 off 14 balls in the IPL but scoring a 50 in international cricket where all are quality bowlers and in IPL where you get two quality bowlers is not the same. But KL and Hardik have the potential,” Yuvraj said on Sportscreen's Youtube page.

Yuvraj further hailed Hardik's potential and said he can be a serious asset for India in the next World Cup.

“Hardik Pandya has immense potential. He has got amazing talent. Someone needs to work with his head so that he can perform in crunch situations. If somebody can work on his mind, he can be a serious asset as we go to the next World Cup.”

Yuvraj also slammed the selection of players during last year's ODI World Cup, where Virat Kohli and Co. exited at the semifinal stage after losing to New Zealand.

"The selection during the 2019 World Cup was shocking. You need people to question those decisions when players who have played 5 ODIs are playing in the middle order.

"Can the current selectors question these decisions when they themselves have played only 5 ODIs?" he asked.

