Most of us still not over the loss in 2019 World Cup semifinal: KL Rahul

With cricket action coming to a standstill, players are taking it to social media to talk to fellow cricketers and fans. Many are also participating in live interactive sessions, and on Friday, Indian cricketer KL Rahul also took part in one such conversation with commentator Suhail Chandhok.

He talked about his life in quarantine and also touched upon the 2019 World Cup semifinal, where India suffered a close defeat to New Zealand.

"Me and my family are in Bangalore. We're all safe. I'm just trying to do whatever I can, in terms of training and keeping busy," Rahul said.

"I haven't been or haven't really got to a place where it's annoying, I'm hanging in there! But yeah, it is it is quite nice to spend time at home and I remember when we kept playing (the team) for so long, all of us kept wanting a break, and now that we've got such a big break, we are like we don't want such a big break.

"I guess that's what this time is teaching all of us; the important things in life, the importance of being healthy and spending time with family. I got to spend my birthday with my family after a long, long time, so that felt very special."

When he was asked if he could change the result of any match in his career so far, he straightaway mentioned the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

"It has to be the World Cup semi-final. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it still haunts us sometimes," said Rahul.

"I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder and knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. Yeah, so, I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes!"

Asked if he had to pick one cricketer to bat for his life, Rahul said: "I'll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player. We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life."

