'Aap purush hi nahi, Mahapurush ho!': KXIP share epic 'Andaz Apna Apna' scene for KL Rahul's batting position

Indian batsman KL Rahul opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the third and final ODI against Australia earlier today. This was the third time Rahul's batting position was changed in as many games in the series. The Karnataka batsman came at fourth position in the first ODI, and came behind Shreyas Iyer at fifth in the second game of the series.

While Rahul scored 47 in the first game, he was the side's top-scorer in the second match (80).

The constant changing in Rahul's batting order led to memes on social media, and one such post was shared by Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab - the side Rahul plays for.

The meme was a scene from Andaz Apna Apna, where Salman Khan (Prem) and Aamir Khan (Aman) find it difficult to let Paresh Rawal (Teja) sit with them in their scooter.

KXIP wrote, "KL Rahul, aap purush hi nahi, mahapurush ho!"

Here's the post:

The situation surrounding Rahul remains largely complicated due to the changes in batting order. Tonight's change, however, was forced as Shikhar Dhawan - India's first-choice opener in limited-overs format, suffered from a shoulder injury during fielding. He was seen wearing a plaster on his left shoulder during the first innings.

The three-match series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1. In the third ODI, India restricted Australia to 286/9 after Aaron Finch won the toss, opting to bat in Bengaluru.