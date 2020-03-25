Kripa karke ghar me rahe: Kevin Pietersen urges Indians to follow 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 15:20 IST
Former South African cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged Indian citizens to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period which started from Tuesday midnight amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight coronavirus together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe," he tweeted in Hindi.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier also, Pietersen had tweeted in Hindi urging Indian citizens to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected over 500 people and claimed over 10 lives.

He had revealed he was helped by Indian cricketer Srivats Goswami to put out the message in Hindi. Both the players have played with each other for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Pietersen learned Hindi from the Indian player.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Modi said the lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern, he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.

coronavirus

