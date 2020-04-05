Kevin Pietersen picks sensational 186 in Wankhede among his top-three knocks in Test cricket

Image Source : TWITTER File image of Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer and a legend of the game Kevin Pietersen on Sunday mentioned his sensational 186 against India among his top-three knocks in his Test career. Pietersen had carved out the knock in England's tour of India in 2012 during the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pietersen had rated his 151 from 165 in Sri Lanka in 2012 as his favourite knock of all-time in Test cricket. Explaining his decision, Pietersen said, "Often asked my best innings - THIS ONE! Only cos I thought there was NO WAY I could bat for longer than an hour or 2 at most in the heat in SL! Therefore - a Test swing fest!"

It was then that the former England cricketer was asked about his 186 against India that did not just help in England beating India by an emphatic 10 wickets in the second Test, it also played a crucial role in guiding the visitors to a Test series victory. It remains India's only Test series defeat at home since 2010.

Top 3!



1. SL 151

2. Wankhede 186

3. Oval 158 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 5, 2020

His final choice was his maiden Test century en route to an exceptional 158 against Australia in 2005 Ashesh series. He did not just demolish Brett Lee untroubled all around South London, he also outsmarted the terrorising Shane Warne to guid England to a memorble Test and a series win.