Keep entertaining fans around the world: Shahid Afridi lauds Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi congratulated and lauded Virat Kohli after the Indian captain once again went past the 50-mark in average in T20Is.

Kohli scored his 22nd T20I fifty on Wednesday and with that, he once again averages over 50 across all the formats in international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain congratulated Kohli and asked him to keep entertaining.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world," Afridi tweeted after retweeting ICC's tweet.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls in the second T20I against South Africa as India won by 7 wickets with one over to spare.

Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan starred for the hosts with the bat in their modest target of 150 with 61-run stand for the second wicket before Dhawan fell thanks to a superb catch from David Miller. However, Kohli hung on and took his team over the line to give India an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series with one game to go.

The 30-year-old now has 2,441 runs from 71 T20Is -- the most in the format. He achieved the feat on Wednesday itself by going past Rohit Sharma. The Team India captain averages 50.85 in T20Is and has slammed 22 fifties but no hundreds yet.

In ODIs, Kohli has scored 11,520 runs from 239 games at an average of 60.31 and slammed 43 centuries. In Test cricket, the Delhi dasher has 6749 runs from 79 matches at an average of 53.14, with 25 centuries and 22 fifties to his name.