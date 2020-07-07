Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kedar Jadhav's emotional letter on MS Dhoni's birthday proves Mahi is a man with golden heart

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday. On the special occasion, Dhoni's India and Chennai Super Kings' teammate Kedar Jadhav posted a heartfelt note for him on Twitter.

Kedar, who has won an IPL trophy under Dhoni's leadership in 2018 captioned the post: "A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

In the emotional letter, Jadhav shed light on some emotional instances he shared with Dhoni. He recalled the moment when Dhoni stayed with the team during 2015 World Cup when his new baby girl was born, as for him national duty comes first.

The all-rounder also revealed the life mantra's Dhoni gave to him to succeed both on and off the field.

Here is Kedar Jadhav's emotional letter for MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday:

"Dear Mahi Bhai,

Every time I see a lighthouse, it reminds me of you. A lighthouse symbolises a way forward, strength and a source of guidance, just like you. You showed a right path to many guided us through tough times and also have been a subject to immense scrutiny at times. But, you always stood strong. Just like a Lighthouse.

Since last few years, we have celebrated our birthdays together. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to meet each other. While binge-watching all the previous matches I recalled my journey. Our partnerships, your tips from behind the stumps, off the field bonding. It is like a roller coaster ride that only goes up. I had thought of gifting you something special for your birthday. But, what could I possibly give to someone who has given us 2 World Cups, a Champions Trophy and number one position in Test Cricket? Your worth is beyond any materialistic thing in this world. Then a thought crossed my mind-what could be a better gift than a heartfelt letter on behalf of all your fans including me.

I may not be able to recall a journey of seeing you on TV for the Ist time to playing with you in the blue jersey. But, there is one such episode that is engraved on my mind. We were travelling post-match in 2017. I was sitting next to you in flight. I Was so tired that I fell asleep without even having my dinner. When I woke up I saw two dinner plates in front of me. I asked you, "ye kiska hai?" "Mera hi hat. Accha hua teri nind khul gayi, tere hi live ruka tha, sath main khayenge," you answered with a smile on your face. At that moment, I found an elder brother for which I had craved all my life. There is asong that crosses my mind when I recall this incident even today, at fleeftace...

You have been playing various such roles for your fans across the country. A friend, a man for, an idol and the Thala for millions. We can express our feelings when we see you standing in the middle of a stadium in the blue jersey. But, when it comes to seeing you in an Indian army uniform, I would say, let the pride in our eyes do the talking

Once you gave me a life mantra, "Kedar, Last ball tak umeed nahi harni chahiye. Koi bhi target impossible nahi hota. Khudpe bharosa rakho aur koshish karte raho, ground pe bhi aur zindgi main bhi." The smile even after losing the game or handing over the trophy to youngsters after a win. You followed this all your life. You gave us life lessons but beyond that, you supported and trusted every player: You built a team and I think that is more commendable.

I have seen you as a dedicated captain when you left for 2015 World Cup instead of seeing your new born baby girl saying "I am on national duty so I think everything else can wait."I've seen you as a loving father when you chose to play with Ziva instead of photo session after winning an IPL trophy. Cricket was just the outermost layer of your teaching, in reality, you were teaching us how to play the game of life.

For the last few months, everyone from the country is under constant depression due to the pandemic or deaths of some talented actors. I am sure everything will fall in place. But, I think to fill that void of positivity and happiness, something great should happen. Something that will force people to forget their sorrows and reunite. What could be a better option than you taking a stance on the pitch again? Everything else will follow.

Mahi Bhai, we have seen you playing from last 15 years but still couldn't have enough of you. Entire nation wants to see you smashing the ball again, including me. I can see you standing on the crease. fans chanting Dhoni Dhoni...

You'll finish off the match in style and walk quietly towards pavilion.. and we will be busy storing your face with a wide smile in our teary eyes. At that moment one song will be playing in the background in everyone's mind.

अभी ना जाओ छोडकर..

के दिल अभी भरा नहीं..

के दिल अभी भरा नही...

Your friend and teammate

Kedar Jadhav."

The former India captain last played for India in 2019 World Cup, where India was eliminated in the semifinal round after suffering heartbreak defeat against New Zealand in Manchester.

