Kapil Dev resigns as chief of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev (GETTY)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday resigned as the chief of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee. The announcement came just days after another CAC member Shanta Rangaswamy quit the three-member committee. Although the reason behind Kapil's decision is still unknown, the former cricketer had sent an e-mail to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), informing them about the decision.

Kapil was appointed as the head of the ad-hoc committee earlier in July this year with the CAC given the responsibility to select India's next head coach for the men's and women's team.

Rangaswamy had resigned from her position last month after she along with the other two members of CAC -- Kapil and Anshuman Gaekwad -- were served a 'Conflict of Interest' notice by BCCI's ethics officer DK Jain. MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint claiming that the three had multiple cricketing roles.