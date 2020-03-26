Kane Williamson pens open letter to medical professionals amid fight against COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has penned an open letter to the medical professionals amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson has penned an open letter to medical professionals around the country as they continue to lead the fight against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

There have been 205 positive cases of coronavirus in New Zealand so far.

In his letter, Williamson thanked the medical staff, saying that he is 'grateful' for their services.

Here's the full letter:

Dear doctors, nurses and caregivers,

Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming.

We're so grateful you have our backs.

People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.

Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.

Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.

It's an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.

As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.

In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you.

We will get through this and you are a big reason why."

-

The cricket action has come to a standstill following the deadly outbreak of the virus. New Zealand's ODI series against Australia was the last international cricket series to have been played before COVID-19 forced a halt on the sport around the world.