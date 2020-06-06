Kagiso Rabada names four former batting greats he 'would love to bowl to'; includes one Indian

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In an interaction with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada named four batting greats he would love to take on.

Widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers around, South Africas Kagiso Rabada was in high spirits on Friday evening as he interacted with the Delhi Capitals fans via an Instagram live session. The seamer spoke on a variety of topics, including reminiscing his early U-19 days, talking about an impressive IPL campaign last season, and how he is spending his time during lockdown in South Africa.

"I haven't had the chance to bowl yet or use the cricket facilities, but professional athletes are now allowed to use gyms here in South Africa, so I'm just doing enough to keep myself going. But I'm also really pleased that I've had such a long break from cricket after five years of continuous competition. I've really found it to be very relaxing," Rabada said.

Mentioning former greats he would've loved to bowl to. "I think Kevin Pietersen, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards and Ricky Ponting would be the batsmen I would love to bowl to," Rabada said.

The 25-year-old has been keeping himself busy with a podcast he has started with a friend. "I've kept myself busy creatively. I've been working on a podcast called The Viral Wellness, with a friend, where we get experts to come and talk about wellness – physical, mental, educational – and both of us just try and have some fun with the script," he said. (ALSO READ: Rabada opens up on run-ins with ICC over code of conduct breachings)

Having injured his groin earlier this year, Rabada had to miss South Africa's tour of India that had to be abandoned midway owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. "I would've been ready for the IPL in March. I had a tear in my groin, but I healed quite quickly, and believed I would have been able to play the IPL if it had started as scheduled," he said.

"It was something I was really looking forward to, especially after last season's performance which was, no doubt, a huge motivator for all of us. It was also by far the most enjoyable season I've been part of." Rabada added.

Regarding the on-going talks on resuming cricket without fans, the South African said, "It's going to be bizarre to play in empty stadiums, especially during international matches. But the world has to move on. There will still be tough competition when teams play, and people can still enjoy that on TV."

