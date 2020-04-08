Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jos Buttler raises 65,100 pounds by auctioning 2019 WC final jersey to fight coronavirus

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has raised 65,100 pounds to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic by auctioning his 2019 World Cup final shirt. Buttler auctioned the shirt to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity in London.

The auction was closed on Tuesday with 82 bids on the iconic shirt of Buttler

England had managed to defeat the Kiwis in the final of the 2019 World Cup by the barest of margins as both normal 50 overs-action and super over ended in a tie.

The hosts win the final on the basis of boundary-countback rule, and it was Buttler who broke the stumps during the last ball of the super-over, denying New Zealand their first World Cup win.

"Everybody is very aware of our duty as players to contribute where we can," said Buttler. "I think the Hundred's a big thing that may or may not happen this summer. It may get delayed. I know a lot of investment has gone into that.

"But as players, we're all very aware of the other effects this is going to have drip-feeding down into the game. Without grassroots' cricket, we're nothing really," said Buttler

Earlier, England cricketers, both male and female, who have a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), have agreed to take a voluntary salary reduction for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association has announced that men's centrally contracted players will donate 500,000 pounds to the ECB and selected good causes, the equivalent to a 20 per cent pay cut for the next three months.

